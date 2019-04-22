× Single, Married, Divorced- Relationship Killer?

After a couple weeks off the Single, Married, Divorced team is back and ready to tackle relationship issues. This week they discuss if cheating is or should always be a relationship killer. Allison dives deep into her marriage and the cheating that led to her divorce. She also answers a tough question from Tom about the longevity of the marriage if the cheating was removed from the equation. SMD also hears back from Louise in Australia and Allison makes a hilarious joke at her daughter’s gymnastics meet. Plus travel tips if you’re heading overseas.

Question 1: Is cheating always a relationship killer?

Dating Story: Louise from Australia needs a dating plan.

Question 2: Have love should she travel?