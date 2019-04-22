Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

Single, Married, Divorced- Relationship Killer?

Posted 12:47 PM, April 22, 2019, by , Updated at 12:45PM, April 22, 2019

After a couple weeks off the Single, Married, Divorced team is back and ready to tackle relationship issues.  This week they discuss if cheating is or should always be a relationship killer.  Allison dives deep into her marriage and the cheating that led to her divorce.   She also answers a tough question from Tom about the longevity of the marriage if the cheating was removed from the equation. SMD also hears back from Louise in Australia and Allison makes a hilarious joke at her daughter’s gymnastics meet.  Plus travel tips if you’re heading overseas.

Question 1: Is cheating always a relationship killer?

Dating Story: Louise from Australia needs a dating plan.

Question 2: Have love should she travel?

