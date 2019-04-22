× OTL #653: Black millennials staying in Chicago, TIF impact on the city, Pilsen’s proposed landmark district

Mike Stephen discusses why some black millennials are staying in the city, gets an update about the impact of TIF districts on neighborhoods, and learns about the issues surrounding the proposed landmark district in Pilsen. Mike and Producer Collin talk about dive bars and landmarks as part of the OTL Wrap Party. The local music on this week’s show comes from Caroline Campbell.

