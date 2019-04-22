× No Coast Cinema | Ashley Thompson, “I Miss Jamie When She’s Gone”

This week on No Coast Cinema, Tom sits down with director/editor Ashley Thompson to talk about her new short, “I Miss Jamie When She’s Gone”.

“I Miss Jamie When She’s Gone” is a millennial, coming of age story that centers around two sisters returning to the suburbs of Chicago ten months after their father’s sudden death. Upon arrival, they discover that their mother’s hoarding has reached a concerning level, and the sisters begin the emotional task of cleaning out the home. The disrepair of their childhood residence is a metaphor for their mother’s deteriorating mental state, but the sisters embark on a cathartic weekend of dusting off wounds and reconciliation.

Tom and Ashley discuss her entry point into the world of cinema, building the characters through improvisation and how her own suburban upbringing influenced the film’s view of its characters.

Like the show? Subscribe to No Coast Cinema on iTunes and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.