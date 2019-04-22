× MVPP: Perma-Seal Life Saving Employee Ramon Duron

Today’s MVPP is a Perma-Seal employee who goes the extra step. Ramon Durron.

Ramon arrived at a family home for a service call and when he finished and wanted to brief the homeowner when he noticed something was odd as the man was having trouble standing. As he went to his truck, Ramon had a bad feeling and went back to check up on him, the man was on the ground having a seizure. Ramon called the paramedics and supplied the gentleman oxygen from a tank nearby. Because of Ramon’s heroic actions, he saved the mans life. We salute Ramon Durron as Steve Cochran’s Most Valuable Person on the Planet.