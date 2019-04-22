× Legalizing the World’s Oldest Profession

Dr. Melissa Farley and Dr. Abigail Hall Blanco join WGN Radio’s Karen Conti to discuss the points on legalizing prostitution. Should be legalized in light of of the recent prosecution of New England Patriots owner, Robert Kraft? The doctors share the both sides of the coin on this controversial topic.

