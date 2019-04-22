× Jeopardy Record Breaker’s brother and attorney Ian Holzhauer: “My brother has always been the smarter one”

Attorney Ian Holzhauer is the brother of Jeopardy winner and record breaker James Holzhauer. He joins the show to describe his brother in contrast to himself, and the inspiration Ian thinks can be taken away from James’s Jeopardy success. Plus, Ian talks about James’s dream career.