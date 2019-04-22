FILE - This file image made from video aired on "Jeopardy!" on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, and provided by Jeopardy Productions, Inc. shows James Holzhauer. The 34-year-old professional sports gambler from Las Vegas won more than $110,000 on "Jeopardy!" on Tuesday, breaking the record for single-day cash winnings. Holzhauer won $131,127 during a show aired Wednesday night, April 17, 2019, breaking the record that viewers saw him set last week.(Carol Kaelson/Jeopardy Productions, Inc. via AP, File)
Jeopardy Record Breaker’s brother and attorney Ian Holzhauer: “My brother has always been the smarter one”
Attorney Ian Holzhauer is the brother of Jeopardy winner and record breaker James Holzhauer. He joins the show to describe his brother in contrast to himself, and the inspiration Ian thinks can be taken away from James’s Jeopardy success. Plus, Ian talks about James’s dream career.