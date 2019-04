× “Elton Jim” talks politics as pop culture, and makes his early 2020 presidential prediction based on election history

In this 153rd episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano explains how — thanks to the Internet, social media, 24-hour news channels, and Donald Trump — politics has become a dominating part of pop culture competing with superhero movies, “Star Wars,” “Game Of Thrones” and all our pop culture appetites. And he makes his 2020 presidential prediction.