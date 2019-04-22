× Bill and Wendy Full Show 4.22.19: Oh my possum

Bill and Wendy kick off the show by breaking down the Royal Family feud with Mary Van De Velde and Steve Bertrand. Over the weekend, Ukrainians elected a comedian with no political experience as their new president. Bill and Wendy came up with their own list of potential comedian candidates for the U.S. Terrorism expert Tom Mockaitis of DePaul University joined us with the latest news in the Sri Lanka bombings. Chicago Tribune columnist Eric Zorn dropped by to talk about the fight for President Trump’s tax returns. And we reveal some awesome possum facts.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.