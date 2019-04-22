B2B – Descriptors!

How do you describe what you’re tasting? How do you put into words the difference between a navel orange and a mandarin orange? This week’s Barrel to Bottle podcast is all about the language we – tasters and critics both professional and amateur – use to describe wine, spirits and beer, from flavor to texture and beyond. And stick around to the end. Host Kristen has some big news.

