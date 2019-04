× Audrey Petersen on doing radio in high school and college: “It’s a really great opportunity.”

Audrey Peterson is a junior at Loras Collage in Iowa and she’s got a radio show there every Friday from 2-3p You can listen to her HERE. She started her broadcasting career at the New Trier High School radio station and she’s followed Dave Eanet and the Wildcats for most of her life. She’s a positive ray of sunshine and her energy is infections.