WGN Radio Theatre #379:  Escape, The Milton Berle Show & The Six-Shooter

(L-R) Dan Long, Curtis Koch, Carl Amari, Lisa Wolf & Ro Coleman

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on April 20, 2019. Carl gives listeners a special Easter treat from his Word of God Audio Bible Series.  Afterwards we play our first, a classic episode of the night is: “Escape: Fall of The House of Usher” Starring: Paul Frees; (10-22-47).  Next, we have: “The Milton Berle Show: A Salute to Brooklyn.” (09-30-47). For our final episode of the night we have: “The Six-Shooter: Anna Norquest” Starring: James Stewart; (05-06-54).

