The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 4/21/2019

On this edition of The Sunday Spin:

Rick Pearson speaks with Senate Republican leader Bill Brady of Bloomington on the legislative session and the status of various initiatives proposed by Governor J.B. Pritzker. Bill shares where things stand in terms of a IL State Budget; the fair tax proposal and how negotiations have been playing a factor; and the possibility of marijuana legalization.

Next, Rick talks to Bill Fleischli, Executive Vice President of the Illinois Petroleum Marketers Association/Illinois Association of Convenience Stores, on the group’s concern about the possibility of a hike in gas and cigarette taxes in IL. Bill touches on the issue of infrastructure in IL and how much is spent on our highways; the issue of raising taxes as it causes IL residents to cross borders into neighboring states to make their purchases; and much more.

Then, Rick is joined by Democratic State Sen. Cristina Castro, to talk about internet-device privacy. As the sponsor of the Senate passed Keep Internet Devices Safe Act, Christina shares details about the legislation, why protections are needed for internet connected devices that contain microphones, and more.