Saturday Night Special |Independent Films| 04.20.19

On this episode of The Saturday Night Special, Amy Guth welcomes guest co-host Rocco Cataldo, Founder and Principal at Potenza Productions in studio to talk about independent films, branding and how social media blends in with todays distribution of films. Also, Amy welcomes Avril Speaks, writer, director and film producer to talk about the process of creating a film.

Listen to the full podcast here:

