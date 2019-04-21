× Pinch Hitters (04/21/19): Jon Hansen sits in for Dave Plier on Easter Sunday.

Jon Hansen sits in for Dave Plier on Easter Sunday and, as always, brings a fun energetic show for the overnight hours. The fun begins when Jon plays a game of “Finish that headline” with producer Curtis Koch and news anchor Roger Badesch.

Later Jon dives into the entertainment industry with movies and tv shows with Blake Stubbs. Including a discussion on Game Of Thrones, and other popular tv series available.

Did you learn something random today? Jon, Curtis and Roger share random facts they learned in a new game “Today I Learned”.

Finally to wrap up the show Jon chats with Dave Schwan about some presidential history, and close out the show with the always popular “This Is History” segment.