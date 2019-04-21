× Karen Conti | Full Show 4/21/19

Tonight on the Karen Conti Show!

Karen starts off this Easter episode of the show discussing charities and the recent efforts to support the Notre Dame Cathedral. Then, Dr. Melissa Farley and Dr. Abigail Hall Blanco join the show to discuss whether prostitution should be legalized in light of of the recent prosecution of New England Patriots owner, Robert Kraft. Karen finishes the show up with an Easter quiz with a lucky listener!

As always, Karen provides updates on the latest legal news and answers legal questions from listeners.

You can find Karen Conti on Facebook. The Karen Conti Show airs Sundays from 7pm-9pm.