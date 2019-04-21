× Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | 04.20.19 | Pamela Enzwieler, the cast of Footloose, David Korins and more

It’s Easter Sunday! Dean kicks off the show with Director of The Dick Biondi Film Documentary, Pamela Enzweiler-Pulice, to discuss the film, legendary broadcaster Dick Biondi and the inspiration behind the film. Check out The Dick Biondi Film’s upcoming fundraiser Sunday, April 28th at 115 Bourbon Street from 2p-6p. For more information go to DickBiondiFilm.com.

The cast of Footloose at the Marriott Lincolnshire Theater join Dean in the studio for a live music performance of a couple of their signature songs in our Allstate Skyline Studio. You can catch Footloose now through June 2 at the Marriott Lincolnshire Theater. You can get your tickets to the show here. For more information on Footloose or other show at the Marriott Lincolnshire Theater visit MarriottTheater.com

Weatherman Mike Hamernik joins the conversation with the forecast on the beautiful week ahead.

Creative Director for Hamilton, David Korins, calls in to give an inside scoop on what to expect with a museum quality expedition that takes a deeper look into the life of Alexander Hamilton. You can visit the exhibit at Northerly Island starting Saturday April, 27. Get you tickets here! For more information on the exhibition and more visit HamiltionExhibition.com.

Keep the conversation going with Dean on Twitter @DeanRichards.