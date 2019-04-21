× Carm and Harry: Tim Anderson Bat Flip, Remembering Chet Coppock, a Michael Jordan Anniversary, and more!

Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz discuss a week in sports news including Tim Anderson’s bat flip. Would you let your kids do a bat flip? Is that a good teaching moment for your kids? Is it something that should be monitored? Later Carm and Harry talk about the movie “Field Of Dreams”, is it the most overrated baseball movie of all time? Harry, Carm, Curtis, and David Jennings discuss. Finally Carm and Harry share a moment in Michael Jordan’s career and remember the impact and legacy of Chet Coppock.