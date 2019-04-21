× Brian Noonan Show 4/21/19: Stoney Island Arts Bank and “Rock of Ages”

Brian opens the show by talking about his favorite Easter candy, then questions if our reactions are ruining our kids instead of learning lessons the hard way.

Then, Brian talks to Tregg Duerson, COO of Rebuild Foundation on the remarkable collections on display at the Stoney Island Arts Bank. The collections include the Obama Paintings, The Edward J. Williams collection including 4,000 objects of “negrobilia,” and the “Godfather of House Music” Frankie Knuckles’ vinyl collection.

WGN Radio’s Roger Badesch jumps into the studio to discuss the observation of Passover and the intricacies included with the celebration of the Jewish holiday.

Brian shares his latest Bow-Tie Theater Review of the non-stop show TAP DOGS, that combines a blend of live music and tap dance. The show performed at The Nederlander Theatre April 16-21.

Later on, Brian is joined on the phone by Actor Andrew Tebo from ROCK OF AGES, the phenomenal show highlighting the iconic era of rock in the 80s. Andrew shares the details on the epic 10th Anniversary tour as it heads towards Chicago to melt faces April 23-28 at the James M. Nederlander Theatre. Get your tickets here.

To wrap up the show, Brian shares a collection of rock and roll’s most politically incorrect songs and shares his saddest Easter story with listeners.