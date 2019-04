× After Hours with Rick Kogan: Chi-town, Chicago Treasures and Re-imagine the Beatles

Tonight on the show, Rick is joined on the phone with director Nick Budabin to talk about his movie, “Chi-town.” Then, illustrator Rich Green stops by to discuss “Chicago Treasures.” Finally, Tom Michael and Becky Menzie share their 20th anniversary together along with their April Saturday “Re-imagine the Beatles” shows at Davenport’s.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3617270/after-hours-with-rick-kogan-episode-253_2019-04-02-230210.64kmono.mp3