× A Surprising Look Into High School Basketball on Chicago’s West Side

WGN Radio’s Rick Kogan recently viewed a remarkable film focused on the city’s west side called “Chi-town.” The film’s director, Nick Budabin, joins Rick to discuss the movie and it’s story focused on high school basketball. The film follows Keifer Sykes on his rise to a possible shot in the NBA. You can learn more about Nick’s amazing film at chitownthemovie.com.