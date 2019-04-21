× A hike in gas and cigarette taxes in IL could push residents to travel to neighboring states to make their purchases

Rick Pearson talks to Bill Fleischli, Executive Vice President of the Illinois Petroleum Marketers Association/Illinois Association of Convenience Stores, on the group’s concern about the possibility of a hike in gas and cigarette taxes in IL. Bill touches on the issue of infrastructure in IL and how much is spent on our highways; the issue of raising taxes as it causes IL residents to cross borders into neighboring states to make their purchases; and much more.