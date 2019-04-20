White Sox Weekly (04/20/19): Special Guest Rich King, Tim Anderson suspension, and Don Cooper talks pitching…

PHOTO: Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson, left, talks to Kansas City Royals catcher Martin Maldonado after being hit by a pitch during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Wednesday, April 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

On this episode of ‘White Sox Weekly’ Mark Carman is joined by the legendary Rich King in studio as his guest co-host. Discussion topics include, Tim Anderson’s suspension and Cleveland Indians starter Trevor Bauer.

Later Carm and Rich recap a week of White Sox baseball, including Jose Abreu getting his 500th RBI. Finally to cap off the show, White Sox pitching coach Don Cooper joins the gang to talk about Carlos Rodon, Tim Anderson’s suspension, and his memories of an event that happened 1 year ago today.

 

