NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 8: Traders watch President Donald Trump's announcement on steel and aluminum tariffs on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) ahead of the closing bell, March 8, 2018 in New York City. Despite opposition from his own party and allies abroad, President Trump signed an order on Thursday that will impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
The Markets 4/20/19: Corporate Earnings Push Dow Higher
The markets closed on an update note as the Dow jumped 100 points after more corporate earnings were reported. Orion takes a look at those numbers before Max sits down with David Hightower, of Hightower Reports. Finally, Orion closes the show with a sharp look at agribusiness.