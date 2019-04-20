× Spring Break Road Trips for Family Fun and National Park Week!

Family Travel Guru from TakingTheKids.com Eileen Ogintz joins Dane “On The Road” to talk Spring Break tips and trends. Hear as author and syndicated columnist Eileen Ogintz shares her new book about Acadia National Park and the amazing family friendly experiences happening all around the nation…big, small, near and far at our National Parks. Listen as Eileen talks about other popular ways families are enjoying spring break…on ships, with surf, sand or skiing…and locations from a quick road trip away to across the country.

For information on great trip, her books and all the ways families can travel, check out http://www.takingthekids.com

To plan your own family road trip to an amazing National Park go to http://www.nps.gov.