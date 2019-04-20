× Pete McMurray & Andy Masur 4.20.19: Lawn Care Tips, Life Coach Gina Marotta & Healthy Eating

Pete McMurray and WGN Radio Sports’ Andy Masur fill in on a rained out White Sox afternoon!

WGN TV weatherman Mike Janssen gives a rundown of Easter weekend weather and the week ahead.

Then, Joe Pollina gives advice on getting that perfect lawn this summer. Get more from Joe at www.tommypollina.com.

Life coach Gina Marotta shares a few positive vibes along with awesome advice on switching careers.

Later on, Chicago Tribune writer Ryan Ori dicusses the changes happening at the former Chicago Post Office.

Nutritionist Beth Penzone shares eating tips and healthy decisions. You can learn more at her website www.victory-nutrion.com.