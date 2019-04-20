× Patti Vasquez Show | 04.19.19 | Wine & The Mueller Report

On this episode of the Patti Vasquez Show, Patti welcomes Susane Denenberger from Binge and Uncork to talk about wine…and (some TV shows).

Then, the Finally Friday Panel: Dave Lundy President of Aileron, Michael Lieber, Founder of Lieber Law Group LLC, & Ken Jakubowski, President and CEO of Sirius Enterprises, join Patti in studio to talk about…The Mueller Report, and more!(Including ‘What’s That From?’) <—can you guess the movie?

