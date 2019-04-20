× Nocturnal Journal with Dave Hoekstra 04.20.19 | Chicago Artist Tony Fritzpatrick, The Renaissance Collaborative, Shurz High School speaks out and more

Tonight on Nocturnal Journal with Dave Hoesktra:

Chicago artist Tony Fitzpatrick and his artist assistant Yulia Kuznetsova from Russia join us in the studio as they tell the story of how they met and why art has driven Yulia to pursue a career in the U.S that Tony agreed to sponsor. Plus, the attorney that has helped them along the way, Fiona McEntee.

Ira Williams of non-profit organization which serves over 1,000 low-income individuals and families annually by delivering safe, quality affordable housing and workforce development programs, The Renaissance Collaborative (TRC) in Bronzeville, calls in and talks about TRC’s relationship with Yulia and her art after she donated some of her work.

Want to see Yulia’s work? Click the link here.

Jhmira Alexander Co-President of Chicago’s Public Narrative, an organization that bridges the gap between journalists and communities join Dave in the studio to talk about their partnership with local high school Schurz High School. Schurz students and Catherine Moran join Jhmira as they speak out against the negative perceptions of their school.

Plus, Dave caps the show with local singer Christine Melody performs live in our Allstate Skyline Studios.

