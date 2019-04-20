× Matt Bubala Full Show: 4-20-19

Whether you celebrate Easter or Passover, The Matt Bubala Show is ready to start your weekend the right way….and one of us is wearing bunny ears. Producer Jess thinks the Easter Bunny came early for the guys this year. Matt keeps us laughing with stories from his childhood and listeners share their own. At 1:30, we chat with Mike Byrne, Assistant Professor at the University of Missouri who is well known for his work in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone. Roger wants pizza, Jess wants Pina Coladas and Matt wants Rupert Holmes to stay in love with his woman of interest. Throughout the show, we discuss the history of 4/20 and the laws that surround the issue. Listeners share their thought on the subject. Later on, we talk bridezillas and sappy movies that make us cry.