× Ecology expert estimates Chernobyl may not be safe for a few hundred years, but wolves are still reintroducing themselves to specific areas

Mike Byrne, Assistant Professor at the University of Missouri joins The Matt Bubala Show to re-touch base on the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone where wolves were surprisingly surviving well. Byrne put GTS collars on the wolves within the zone and they discovered that radiation didn’t seem to impact population growth. Right now, Byrne says there is a low dose of radiation still in the area. Byrne estimates that the area won’t be safe to live in for a few hundred years. He discusses why wolves are reintroducing themselves and upcoming projects. For more background on his work, listen to Mike’s first interview on The Matt Bubala here.