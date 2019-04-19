Wintrust Business Lunch 4/19/19: Chicago in Scooter Talks, Millennial Finance, & McDonalds Menu Changes

Scooters are still one of the big national transportation trends and Chicago is really taking the time to get it right before there are scooters all around town. Andrea Hanis and Steve Bertrand broke down the reasons why the scooters are still so hot and how they will simplify traveling in Chicago. Tom Gimbel is sharing the results of the annual “What The Class of 2019 Wants” survey, Erin Lowry is helping to translate the robust world of finance for millennials and Frank Sennett is sharing his thoughts on the shift McDonalds is making to their menu.

 

