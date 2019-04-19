Video: Weekend Warning – Easter Weekend Edition

Posted 2:10 PM, April 19, 2019, by , Updated at 02:09PM, April 19, 2019

It’s Easter Weekend, and there are plenty of events on the calendar. The Traffix Chicago app can help you avoid delays as you drive. But, as Lauren Lapka demonstrates, the biggest warning this weekend may be this: Don’t juggle unboiled Easter Eggs!

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.