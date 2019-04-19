The Top Five@5 (4/19/19): Tommy Chong gets ready for the 4/20 holiday, Pete Davidson is living in his mother’s basement, and more!
The Top Five@5 for Friday, April 19th, 2019:
Lionel Richie explains to Jimmy Kimmel why Prince wasn’t on the “We Are the World” single, the woman who sent 159,000 text messages to a man after one date wants her day in court, Tommy Chong weighs in on the “Varsity Blues” college bribery scandal, Pete Davidson tells Jimmy Fallon about living with him mom, and the bodycam audio from a Cook County Sheriff trying to corral a donkey on the Jane Addams Tollway.
