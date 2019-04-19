The Top Five@5 (4/19/19): Tommy Chong gets ready for the 4/20 holiday, Pete Davidson is living in his mother’s basement, and more!

Posted 5:48 PM, April 19, 2019, by and , Updated at 05:40PM, April 19, 2019

Tommy Chong pose for a picture at his home Tuesday, May 15, 2018 in Los Angeles. About to turn 80, Chong says he never doubted he'd live to see the day when marijuana would be legal in one form or another in 30 states across the country. Now, with his own Chong's Choice line of artisanal pot, Chong prepares to celebrate his 80th birthday this week with a gentle I-told-You-So. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

The Top Five@5 for Friday, April 19th, 2019:
Lionel Richie explains to Jimmy Kimmel why Prince wasn’t on the “We Are the World” single, the woman who sent 159,000 text messages to a man after one date wants her day in court, Tommy Chong weighs in on the “Varsity Blues” college bribery scandal, Pete Davidson tells Jimmy Fallon about living with him mom, and the bodycam audio from a Cook County Sheriff trying to corral a donkey on the Jane Addams Tollway.

