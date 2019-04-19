× The Top Five@5 (04/18/19): Rep. Nadler calls on Mueller to testify, President Trump is happy about the Mueller report, and remembering the great Chet Coppock.

The Top Five@5 for Thursday, April 18th, 2019:

Rep. Jerrold Nadler, the Chairman of the House Committee called on Robert Mueller to testify “as soon as possible” about his conclusions on the Russia investigation. President Trump, while speaking at a Wounded Warriors event, expressed relief about the findings in the Mueller report. Chicago sports television and radio pioneer, Chet Coppock is remembered, and more.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3632121/3632121_2019-04-19-144721.64kmono.mp3

