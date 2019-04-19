× The Opening Bell 4/19/19: A Relatively Good News Week From Wall Street

This last week, Steve Grzanich saw plenty of positive news that came out of Wall Street with a number of shining long-term economic outlooks, a flurry of IPO’s, and even some trade talks that progressed. Paul Nolte (SVP & Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management) joined Steve to discussed these points and break down how they all impact the our portfolios. (At 16:00) Brian Sumers (Sr. Aviation Business Editor at Skift.com) then wrapped up the show to explain why summer air fares might be going up soon and why you might not be able to buy United Airline tickets on Expedia in the near future.