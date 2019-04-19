× The Mincing Rascals 04.19.19: Mueller Report, bat flips, Kim Foxx texts, Notre Dame debate

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams, Steve Bertrand and Patti Vasquez of WGN Radio. They begin by discussing the now-released Mueller Report, and what it means to the presidency. Then, the Rascals debate home run celebrations and the bat flip in the White Sox game Wednesday. Plus, they analyze the internal text message exchanges of State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s office, handed over to the Chicago Tribune. Finally, the Mincing Rascals weigh in on France’s debate over whether or not Notre Dame should be restored in its original state, or renovated.

Steve recommends watching “After Life” on Netflix.

Patti shares a little sentimental message about her 15-year-old son, Griffin.

John wants you to check out the podcast of his conversation with 96-year-old Marvin Sussman, a military vet who stormed Normandy on D-Day.