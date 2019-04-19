× The legend that was Chet Coppock remembered by John McDonough, Larry Wert, David Kaplan and Lou Canellis

Chet Coppock was the godfather of sports radio and the Chicago sports scene will never be the same. President of the Chicago Blackhawks, John McDonough, President of Broadcast Media, Larry Wert, David Kaplan and Lou Canellis all share their stories and memories of Chet. Kap credits Chet with the reason he’s in sports radio too. Larry shares stories from his time with Chet at the Loop. John McDonough talks about how much fun he had with Chet. Lou explains the Coppock broadcasting tree. RIP Chet.