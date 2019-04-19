× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 04.19.19: Illinois exodus continued, stuff we pay too much for, Fun Things, Bright Side of Life

John Williams continues his conversation with you from yesterday. That is, the one about why you’re leaving Illinois. You weigh in with your various reasons, from the state’s college admissions, to property taxes. Then, John shares a list of some of the most expensive items we add to our shopping lists on a regular basis. Finally, John, Elif and Lauren give you “Fun Things To Do This Weekend” and the Bright Side of Life.