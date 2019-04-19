The Chicago Way, Kass on the Street (04/18/19): A reflection on the history of Notre Dame, catching up with Susana Mendoza outside the John “Quarters” Boyle hearing, and more…

Posted 12:17 AM, April 19, 2019, by , Updated at 12:16AM, April 19, 2019

One of the iconic stained glass windows of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Nearly $1 billion has already poured in from ordinary worshippers and high-powered magnates around the world to restore Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris after a massive fire. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

The Chicago Way (04/18/19): John Kass reports from the courthouse where John “Quarters” Boyle learned his fate after being charged for leaving the scene of an accident two years ago and Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza championed upgraded charges against Boyle. Kass also reflects on the storied history of Paris’ Notre Dame Cathedral, Kim Foxx’s “bless”-ing, and the HGTV world in which Kasso now resides.

