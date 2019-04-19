× The Chicago Way, Kass on the Street (04/18/19): A reflection on the history of Notre Dame, catching up with Susana Mendoza outside the John “Quarters” Boyle hearing, and more…

The Chicago Way (04/18/19): John Kass reports from the courthouse where John “Quarters” Boyle learned his fate after being charged for leaving the scene of an accident two years ago and Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza championed upgraded charges against Boyle. Kass also reflects on the storied history of Paris’ Notre Dame Cathedral, Kim Foxx’s “bless”-ing, and the HGTV world in which Kasso now resides.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3632018/3632018_2019-04-19-044318.64kmono.mp3

Follow @John_Kass Follow @JPCarlin

Download this episode here by using ‘Save As’here>

Subscribe to The Chicago Way here