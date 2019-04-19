× Steve Cochran Full Show 4.19.19: Remembering Chet Coppock

Today we look back at the life of legendary broadcaster Chet Coppock with calls from Dave Kaplan, Larry Wert, John McDonough and Lou Canellis. Our MVPP of the day is Superintendent of the school district of LaMoille, Pat McCracken. His work with the students of this small town have made a lasting impact on their lives as he works to guide them into college and career readiness. Then, we say a fond congratulations to WGN’s Andrea Darlas who is taking leave of the WGN newsroom for orange-er pastures at U of I. We also are brought another episode of ‘moron entertainment’ with WGN’s Dean Richards live from the Millennium Park Easter Egg hunt. Have a great Easter!