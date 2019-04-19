Stephen Moore on being one of President Trump’s pick for the Federal Reserve: ‘I’m proud the President has asked me to do this.”

Stephen Moore, Distinguished Visiting Fellow, Project for Economic Growth, at The Heritage Foundation.

Stephen Moore, the Distinguished Visiting Fellow, Project for Economic Growth, at The Heritage Foundation, and one of President Trump’s Federal Reserve picks joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss the future of the Federal Reserve Board.

