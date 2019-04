× Shepherds College Leads Educational Programs for Students with Intellectual Disabilities | 04.18.19

Patti welcomes Brian Page, Senior Vice President of Advancement at Shepherd’s College, to talk about providing higher education opportunities for those with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

https://www.shepherdscollege.edu/

