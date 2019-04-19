Roe Conn Full Show (4/19/19): Tom Skilling gets ready for “Weather Day” with the White Sox, the Top Five@5 feats. a donkey rescued from Jane Addams Tollway, and more…
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Friday, April 19th, 2019:
WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley reports on another staff member resigning from Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s embattled office, Head of U.S. Equities at Aviva Investors Susan Schmidt looks at the likelihood of an economic slowdown, Tom Skilling talks about ‘Weather Day Presented by WGN-TV’ at Guaranteed Rate Field, Andrea Darlas reminisces about her time at WGN Radio as she prepares to leave the station, and the Top Five@5 features a donkey rescued from Jane Addams Tollway.
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter
Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!