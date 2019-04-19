Roe Conn Full Show (4/19/19): Tom Skilling gets ready for “Weather Day” with the White Sox, the Top Five@5 feats. a donkey rescued from Jane Addams Tollway, and more…

Posted 5:51 PM, April 19, 2019, by and , Updated at 04:59PM, April 19, 2019

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Friday, April 19th, 2019:
WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley reports on another staff member resigning from Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s embattled office, Head of U.S. Equities at Aviva Investors Susan Schmidt looks at the likelihood of an economic slowdown, Tom Skilling talks about ‘Weather Day Presented by WGN-TV’ at Guaranteed Rate Field, Andrea Darlas reminisces about her time at WGN Radio as she prepares to leave the station, and the Top Five@5 features a donkey rescued from Jane Addams Tollway.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.