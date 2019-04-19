× Roe Conn Full Show (4/18/19): Mike Monico reacts to Michael Cohen’s promise to “tell all,” Stephen Moore explains the Fed, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Thursday, April 18th, 2019:

On a day when the White Sox play, the show starts on the stream with Washington Post national correspondent Philip Bump breaking down the from leaders to the rele of the redacted ‘Mueller Report,’ Distinguished Fellow at the Heritage Foundation Stephen Moore talks about why he wants to be on the Federal Reserve Board, Tom Skilling warns about turbulent weather in the coming weeks, famed attorney Mike Monico reacts to news his client Michael Cohen is planning to “tell all” to the American people, the Top Five@5 features a tribute to the “Godfather of Sports Talk Radio” Chet Coppock, former federal prosecutor Pat Brady lays out what happens next in the saga of the Mueller Report, and Richard Roeper reviews the Netflix documentary “Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé. ”

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3632131/3632131_2019-04-19-152531.64kmono.mp3

