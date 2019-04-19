× Robert Irvine and Restaurant Impossible are BACK! … On Food Network AND Coming to Chicago!

One of Food Network’s All Time Favorite shows Restaurant Impossible is BACK and its creator and star Chef Robert Irvine joins Dane “On The Road”. Hear as Robert talks about the support of fans and restaurateurs and the excitement of the hit show being back on Food Network Saturdays at 8pm central. Listen as Robert shares the dynamics of the show helping families in business and life and the pressure and challenges of the two day and 10k turnaround with his team of Tom and Tanya. Robert also fills us in on ways listeners and fans can get in on the action right here in Chicagoland as a volunteer on site during the project and filming!