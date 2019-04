× Powerful Diet Shows Promise in Slowing the Progression of Parkinson’s! | 04.19.19

Roberta and Prof. Christy Tangney Ph.D., FACN, CNS at Rush University Medical Center shed light on the role of the Mediterranean Diet for those with Parkinson’s Disease in Parkinson’s Awareness Month. The recent research and how people living with Parkinson’s Disease can slow it’s progression through proper nutrition.

Listen to the podcast here: