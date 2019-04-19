× Philip Bump on President Trump and the Mueller report: “If they were able to exonerate him they would, but they weren’t able to.”

The wait for special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on his investigation into President Trump and Russia’s campaign to influence the 2016 election has come to an end. Philip Bump, National Correspondent for the Washington Post joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss what could happen next for the Trump Administration.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3632097/3632097_2019-04-19-135237.64kmono.mp3

