Patti Vasquez Show | 04.18.19

Posted 2:30 AM, April 19, 2019, by

Matt Fagerholm, (Assistant Editor at RogerEbert.com and  member of the Chicago Film Critics Association),Elysabeth Alfano, (host of Awesome Vegans Podcast and The Celebrity Dinner Party Event Series), Patti Vasquez (WGN) and Robert Martwick, (State Representative of the 19th District)

It’s almost Friday!

On this episode of the Patti Vasquez Show, Patti welcomes Brian Page, Senior Vice President of Advancement at Shepherd’s College, Matt Fagerholm, Assistant Editor at RogerEbert.com and  member of the Chicago Film Critics Association, Robert Martwick, State Representative of the 19th District and Elysabeth Alfano, host of Awesome Vegans Podcast and The Celebrity Dinner Party Event Series, in studio!

Listen to the full podcast here:

Reach out to Patti!
FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.