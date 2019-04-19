× Patti Vasquez Show | 04.18.19

It’s almost Friday!

On this episode of the Patti Vasquez Show, Patti welcomes Brian Page, Senior Vice President of Advancement at Shepherd’s College, Matt Fagerholm, Assistant Editor at RogerEbert.com and member of the Chicago Film Critics Association, Robert Martwick, State Representative of the 19th District and Elysabeth Alfano, host of Awesome Vegans Podcast and The Celebrity Dinner Party Event Series, in studio!

