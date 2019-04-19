× Myron Mixon is Bringing BBQ&A to YOUR Backyard..AND to the BBQ SmokeDown at Chicagoland Speedway!!

The Winningest Man in BBQ, New York Times Bestselling author and star of BBQ Pitmasters on Destination America joins Dane “On The Road”. Hear as Myron fills us in on the pre order contest for his new book BBQ&A, AND the ways one lucky fan can win a personal private BBQ lesson in their own Backyard WITH Myron Mixon! Details for contest at http://www.BBQRules.com. Listen as Myron shares his career, winning and giving back to the BBQ world, friends and fans through TV, Books, classes and as an ambassador for the BBQ lifestyle.

AND hear as Myron shares his lifelong love for racing and the excitement of having fans of BBQ and NASCAR together for the inaugural BBQ SmokeDown at Chicagoland Speedway. Stay tuned for details on Book Signing, Class and some LIVE BBQ and at the Speedway June 28-30!