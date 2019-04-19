× Mike Monico on the Mueller report: “Barr’s four page summary was strictly intended to help the President.”

Famed attorney and counsel to Michael Cohen, Mike Monico joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to analyze the findings in the newly released Mueller report.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3632115/3632115_2019-04-19-140615.64kmono.mp3

