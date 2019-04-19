Mike Monico on the Mueller report: “Barr’s four page summary was strictly intended to help the President.”

Posted 9:24 AM, April 19, 2019, by , Updated at 09:23AM, April 19, 2019

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former lawyer, departs after speaking with the media after testifying before the House Oversight and Reform Committee, accompanied by his lawyers, Michael Monico, left, of Chicago and Lanny Davis of Washington, on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Famed attorney and counsel to Michael Cohen, Mike Monico joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to analyze the findings in the newly released Mueller report.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.