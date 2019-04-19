Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former lawyer, departs after speaking with the media after testifying before the House Oversight and Reform Committee, accompanied by his lawyers, Michael Monico, left, of Chicago and Lanny Davis of Washington, on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Mike Monico on the Mueller report: “Barr’s four page summary was strictly intended to help the President.”
Famed attorney and counsel to Michael Cohen, Mike Monico joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to analyze the findings in the newly released Mueller report.