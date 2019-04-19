× Live From The South Side: Celebration Chicago

On day three of STAR WARS CELEBRATION CHICAGO, RFR Patreon members gathered on Chicago’s South Side at Alulu Brewery for an exclusive live episode of Rebel Force Radio. Rancho Obi-Wan’s legendary Stephen J. Sansweet stops by to talk about the history of Star Wars Celebration and the challenges he faced as a member of the Lucasfilm planning committee in charge of the first-ever event back in 1999. It’s always a “celebration” of laugh and song when Steve joins us. Worlds collide! Puppet Lando shared the same space with the real Lando, Billy Dee Williams for a whirlwind photo-op. We provide a play-by-play recount of what was our most insane moment at Star Wars Celebration. Then, Puppet Lando himself joins us to read through the amazing Star Wars-inspired menu provided by Alulu Brewery. We review some hot new STAR WARS headlines including news that J.J. Abrams met with George Lucas while developing the script for THE RISE OF SKYWALKER. Plus, we react to the return of Emperor Palpatine in Episode IX and how it may affect the legacy of THE LAST JEDI. Bob Iger says that Star Wars films will be placed on a hiatus and we try to decipher what that really means. Star Wars artist/entrepreneur Kevin Liell joins us along with audience feedback about THE RISE OF SKYWALKER trailer. The blue milk was spiked by Greedo and flowing all night long at Alulu. Join us for the party!